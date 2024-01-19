Liberia - Lower House Votes On Assets Declaration

19 January 2024
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

-- Sets February 1 as deadline for members to declare

The House of Representatives in Liberia has taken a significant step towards promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity by voting in favor of declaring and disclosing their assets to the public.

This move aims to prevent corruption and strengthen the enforcement of best practices in the prevention of corrupt practices. House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has encouraged his colleagues to declare their assets, setting an example by announcing his intention to publish his assets in newspapers.

The motion to declare assets was proffered by Representative Musa Bility of Nimba County District #7. While the majority of lawmakers voted in favor, a few lawmakers expressed concerns regarding the inclusion of the source of funds and the mandatory publishing of their declared assets in newspapers.

Nonetheless, the decision has been made, and members of the House of Representatives are required to submit their asset declaration forms to Chief Clerk Mildred Sayon by February 1. The request for asset declaration from the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) applies to outgoing and incoming officials, including members of the 55th Legislature, President-elect Joseph Nyuma Boakai, and Vice President-elect Jeremiah Koung.

Assets declaration requires a comprehensive list encompassing properties, financial holdings, investments, and other relevant financial interests. This is mainly aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability within the government. The process, guided by the New LACC Act of 2022, underscores confidentiality while necessitating accuracy and compliance with legal standards.

The amended LACC Act defines the Commission's role in executing Liberia's Asset Declaration and Verification Regime, emphasizing the responsibility for officials to periodically disclose income, assets, liabilities, and interests. This disclosure system plays a pivotal role in promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical behavior in the public sector.

The LACC's notification aligns with the National Code of Conduct, mandating asset declaration for all government officials involved in decision-making processes and other key junctures of their public service.

Meanwhile, the decision by the House of Representatives to declare and disclose assets sets a positive precedent for transparency and accountability in Liberia's governance framework. This step towards promoting ethical behavior and preventing corruption aligns with the country's commitment to good governance and public service integrity.

