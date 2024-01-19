Nigeria: U.S. Secretary of State, Blinken, to Visit Nigeria Next Week

U.S. Secretary State, Antony Blinken, is to visit Nigeria next week as part of his tour of some African countries between 21 and 26 of January, 2024.

According to a statement issued by the U.S Department of State's spokesperson, Matthew Miller, on Thursday, Blinken will also visit Cote d'Ivoire, Angola and Cape Verde.

The statement said throughout the trip, the Secretary would highlight how the United States had accelerated the U.S.-Africa partnership since the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, including in areas such as climate, food, and health security.

The Department added that Blinken would also emphasise U.S.'s future-focused economic partnership, and how the United States is investing in infrastructure in Africa to boost two-way trade, create jobs at home and on the continent, and help Africa compete in the global marketplace.

The statement added that the Secretary would advance security partnerships based on shared values such as respect for human rights, promotion of democracy, and expansion of the rule of law.

"He will reaffirm U.S. commitment to our coastal West African partners through the Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability, U.S. partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to address regional challenges, and U.S. efforts to support African leadership in de-escalating tensions and adopting diplomatic solutions to the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo," it said.