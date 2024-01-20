West Africa: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Travel Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, and Sierra Leone

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations at the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Windhoek with U.S. Ambassador Randy Berry, and Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia's deputy prime minister and minister of International Relations and Cooperation in December 2023.

announcement

New York — Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield to highlight how democracy delivers in Liberia, welcome Sierra Leone to the Security Council

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, will travel to Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, and Sierra Leone January 21-26.

In Liberia, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will lead the U.S. Presidential Delegation to the Inauguration of president-elect His Excellency Joseph Boakai. The visit affirms the U.S. government’s commitment to partnering with the newly elected government and celebrates the Liberian people for executing free and fair, peaceful elections to bring about the country’s second democratic transfer of power since the end of the civil war in 2003. While in Monrovia, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will attend the inauguration ceremony; meet with Liberian government officials across multiple administrations; and engage with emerging leaders, the business community, and Liberian peacekeepers.

The Ambassador will deliver a keynote speech on democracy at the Liberia Chamber of Commerce. In this speech, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will discuss threats to democracy across Africa and outline how civilian-led democracies deliver for their people. She previously served as Ambassador to Liberia from 2008-2012.

In Guinea-Bissau, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will meet with President Umaro Sissoco Embaló to discuss regional security and to reaffirm our commitment to expanding bilateral relations.

In Sierra Leone, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will meet with President Julius Maada Bio and other senior government officials to welcome Sierra Leone back to the UN Security Council and engage on a series of bilateral and multilateral issues. While in Freetown, the Ambassador will engage with government, opposition leaders, and the international community on the continued implementation of the Agreement for National Unity, visit the Sierra Leone Peace Museum, and engage on shared priorities of the Sierra Leone and the United States, including women and youth empowerment, climate change, and health.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield’s trip will advance the Biden Administration’s goals for Africa by reinforcing commitments to democracy, empowering women and youth, promoting regional peace and security, and omoting inclusive and sustainable development.

Follow Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield’s travels on X at @USAmbUN, @USUN, and @USUNSpox.