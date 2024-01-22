Nigeria: Lagos Govt Bans Use of Styrofoam, Single-Use Plastics

21 January 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Folashade Ogunrinde

The ban will help curb the harmful effects of single-use plastics on the environment.

The Lagos State government has banned the usage and distribution of styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the state with immediate effect.

The state's Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known on his official X page on Sunday.

According to Mr Wahab, the ban will help curb the harmful effects of single-use plastics on the environment.

"Following the menace of, (and the harmful effects) which single-use plastics, especially non-degradable styrofoam, are causing on the environment, the Lagos State government, through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, is hereby announcing a ban on the usage and distribution of styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the state with immediate effect," he said.

