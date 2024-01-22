Nigeria: Ibadan Explosion - Govt Awaits Outcome of Forensic Investigation - Minister

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has stated that the Federal Government is awaiting the outcome of the forensic investigation into the Ibadan explosion, which occurred on Jan.16, to determine its next action.

No fewer than five persons were reported killed, 77 injured and 58 buildings damaged by the explosion.

Alake said that the investigation would help in revealing the remote cause of the explosion, and guide the Federal Government on its next line of action.

He disclosed this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori on Sunday in Abuja.

"The Federal Government is now waiting for the outcome of forensic investigations that will determine the real cause of the blast, the explosives type that triggered it and the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident that led to loss of lives and property.

The minister had announced on Jan. 17, that he had directed Mine Inspectorate Officers on the site of the explosion to collaborate with Oyo State Government and join ongoing investigations to find out its remote causes.

" We have ordered detailed investigation and our officers will work and collaborate with the Oyo State to know the actual cause.

" if the explosion was caused by mining explosive devices as earlier reported, the ministry will double efforts to tighten the noose around those acquiring explosives and storing them illegally," he said.

According to the statement, the mine officers have been deployed to join other security agencies to unravel the cause of the explosion.

He assured Nigerians of government's determination to take appropriate actions regarding the situation, hence its resolve to await the outcome before making a definite pronouncement.

He urged Nigerians to allow security agencies and other relevant officers to carry out their assignments.

He added that sensitive situations such as the explosion could lead to speculations due to lack of necessary information, hence the need to wait for the investigations outcome.

He added that the investigation was aimed at preventing recurrence, adding that it would help in bringing the culprits to book.

President Bola Tinubu had, on Jan.17, set up an inter-ministerial committee on insecurity hampering the growth of Nigeria's natural resources.

The committee will deliberate on modalities in producing a blue print to secure Nigeria's natural resources.