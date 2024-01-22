Nigeria: Ban of Take-Away Packs - Lagos Orders Clampdown On Manufacturers, Distributors

Our state cannot be held hostage to the economic interests of a few wealthy business owners compared to the millions of Lagosians suffering the consequences of indiscriminate dumping of single-use plastics and other types of waste, Mr Wahab said.

Following its ban on the usage and distribution of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics, the Lagos State government has ordered a clampdown on all production companies and distribution outlets within the state.

This is to prevent further distribution of the banned products.

The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a personally signed statement on Sunday, directed the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) to immediately commence the implementation of the ban.

Mr Wahab said most drainage channels in the state were daily clogged by styrofoam through its indiscriminate distribution and usage despite the regular cleaning and evacuation of the drains with humongous state resources.

He reiterated that the larger chunk of littering across major roads and markets, which the LAWMA contends with daily, is made up of styrofoams.

He added that the state could not fold its hands and watch the continued desecration of its environment, especially for a coastal city.

The commissioner explained that the state took the action, relying on several enabling laws and regulations such as the National Environmental (Sanitation and Waste Control) Regulation 2009, which was established pursuant to the NESREA Act that prohibited and specifically banned single-use plastics in the country, but has not been enforced.

According to Mr Wahab, other such laws include the 2017 State Environmental Management and Protection Law, which states under section 56(I) (y): "prevent, stop or discontinue any activity or omission, which is likely to cause harm or has caused harm to human health or the environment."

He advised producers, distributors, and end-users of styrofoam packs to take the ban seriously and find alternatives, or risk heavy fines and other penalties, including sealing of their premises.

He warned that they could also be made to bear the costs of the daily cleanup of their products from roads and drainage channels, which runs into tens of millions of naira daily.

"Our state cannot be held hostage to the economic interests of a few wealthy business owners compared to the millions of Lagosians suffering the consequences of indiscriminate dumping of single-use plastics and other types of waste," he stated.

While listing well-known consequences such as climate change, flooding, and diseases like cholera, Mr Wahab advised consumers and residents to boycott styrofoam packs and single-use plastics.

He urged them to imbibe the practice of using reusable food containers and water bottles for their food and drinks.

"The convenience of single-use plastic comes at a huge cost to the society. We must all make small sacrifices for our collective well-being," he added.