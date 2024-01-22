Nigeria: Lagos Shuts Oke-Afa, Katangua Markets

The Lagos State Government has sealed Oke-Afa Market, Isolo Market, and Katangua Market in Abule Egba for violations of waste disposal regulations and for various unhygienic practices around the markets, constituting grave environmental infractions.

In a bid to curb mounting environmental health concerns, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, stressed that the government's zero tolerance for waste initiative, which started last year, was still on course.

He vowed that any market or facility engaging in reckless waste disposal would be sanctioned.

According to Wahab, "The government has not jettisoned it's zero tolerance for waste initiative which we have been pursuing since last year.

"The only way for markets and traders, is to engage in decent and civilised waste disposal practices as outlined by the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA. Any market or facility that runs foul of this arrangement will face sanctions."

The commissioner assured residents that the markets would remain sealed until stringent hygiene and waste disposal measures were implemented and compliance maintained, adding that the state government was totally committed to ensuring cleanliness in all parts of the metropolis.

Wahab continued, "The health and well-being of our residents are paramount. We cannot allow a few to endanger the health of many through irresponsible environmental practices.

"The sealing of these markets is a necessary step to compel compliance and safeguard public health."

Also, the Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, urged various market executives to always mobilise their members to abide by waste management regulations, including the use of the double dino bins provided for markets and the observance of hygienic habits in their activities.

According to him, "The rules of engagement are simple enough, and the markets are all familiar with them: do not dispose of waste recklessly; use the dino bins; shun waste disposal on the road median around markets; deploy waste policing to prevent and apprehend outsiders messing up your markets; and pay your waste bills promptly. It is as simple as that."

Gbadegesin warned that the zero tolerance initiative would be pursued more vigorously this year, adding that markets that fail to embrace basic and decent waste disposal practices would not escape sanctions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He therefore appealed to market executives to work harder in mobilising their members to do what is right to preserve the environment for the good of everyone.

The LAWMA boss reiterated the agency's commitment to ensuring cleaner and healthier environment, stressing that cooperation from all stakeholders, including market operators and traders, was crucial.

"LAWMA deploys resources daily to clear waste from markets across the state. However, our efforts are often hampered by poor waste management practices within the markets themselves.

"We urge traders and market authorities to adopt responsible waste disposal habits and work with LAWMA to maintain clean and healthy environments," Gbadegesin stated.

He also urged residents to report waste management related issues on LAWMA toll-free numbers: 080000LAWMA (08000052962), 07080601020 and 617 or send an email to [email protected].

Vanguard News