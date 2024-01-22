Nigeria: Burna Boy to Perform At 2024 Grammys

Burna Boy, the 'African Giant' crooner, is expected to make history as the first African artiste to perform on the Grammy Awards stage

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, known as Burna Boy, will perform at the 2024 Grammys on 4 February at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, US.

Burna Boy was added to the performer lineup, joining artistes like Luke Combs, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo.

CBS announced Burna Boy's participation during the fourth quarter of Sunday's NFL football game between Kansas City and Buffalo.

The announcement follows a similar trend from the previous week when performers were revealed during the fourth quarter of the AFC wild-card game. Notably, CBS has been the broadcaster for the Grammys since 1973.

Additional performers will be announced in the coming days and weeks, as reported on the Grammy Award website.

Burna Boy was nominated in four categories in the 2024 Grammy Award- Best Global Music Album (I Told Them), the inaugural Best African Music Performance (City Boys), Best Global Music Performance (Alone), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (Sittin' On Top Of The World).

The 32-year-old won Best Global Music Album for Twice As Tall at the Premiere Ceremony of the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021.

Burna Boy, the 'African Giant' crooner, is expected to make history as the first African artiste to perform on the Grammy Awards stage.

Burna Boy

Last December, the Port Harcourt-born and seven other Nigerian artistes were nominated for the forthcoming MOBO Awards, an annual celebration recognising excellence in "music of black origin" in the UK.

He was nominated for the Best African Music Act. Also, Burna Boy became the most streamed Sub-Saharan African artiste on YouTube in 2023.

He dethroned Tanzania's music icon, Naseeb Issack, known as Diamond Platnumz, who holds the second position with 2.37 billion streams.

Furthermore, he won the Best International Act for a fourth time at the 2023 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S.

Also at the Headies Award in the US, Burna Boy's Last Last won Afrobeats Single of the Year and Song of the Year.