Nigeria: Military Veterans Seek Review of Pension

The National Chairman, Nigerian Legion, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Malik Jibril has called on President Bola Tinubu to consider the upward review of the pension of military veterans, to reflect current economic realities.

Jibril made the plea at the National Arcade in Abuja, during the Wreath Laying Ceremony to mark the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He also called for timely payment of all their entitlements, including death benefits to reduce the pains families of fallen heroes go through.

"There should be a corresponding review of the pension of the veterans as the government embarks on the review of the national minimum wage for workers. The current economic realities demand holistic intervention; we should continue to enhance the well-being of those left behind by our heroes, including those who are serving."

"So, the government should not get tired of looking at the welfare of veterans, especially the salaries of members of the armed forces. There should be a corresponding increase also in the salaries of those who have left, and the families of the fallen heroes," the legion's national chairman added.

Meanwhile, the President of the Military Widows Association, Mrs Veronica Aluko, appreciated the nation for remembering the sacrifices of their late spouses.

Aluko however said members of the association needed urgent support to enable them to have sustainable means of survival and to give their children a sustainable future