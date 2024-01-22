Nigeria: 16 Passengers Die in Zaria-Kano Highway Crash

22 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

Sixteen passengers traveling in a commercial bus have died in an accident at Taban Sani Junction, Tashar Yari, along the Zaria-Kano expressway in Kaduna State.

The incident, which occurred yesterday around 11:20 am resulted in four injuries.

The Kaduna Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kabir Nadabo, said the lone accident was caused by over speeding.

He said the over speeding led to the driver losing control of the Toyota Bus with registration number TRB 674ZG 35XB.

He said the vehicle ultimately rammed into a ditch.

Nadabo stressed the tragic nature of the road traffic crash and urged travelers to avoid over speeding while emphasising the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations.

