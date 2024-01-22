Nigeria: Govt Urged to Prioritise Tertiary Education for Economic Revival

22 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dalhatu Liman

A civil society organisation, Advance Intellectual Forum, has urged the federal government to further prioritise tertiary education as a catalyst for economic revival in the country.

The chairperson of the organisation, Dr Sulaiman Isyaku Muhammad, made the call Sunday during a press conference in Abuja.

Sulaiman said the group was making strong advocacy for greater transparency and accountability in the management and implementation of education and economic development policies.

According to him, tertiary education is regarded as a critical factor in the pursuit of the socio-economic and political development of any modern nation, hence the clarion call.

"It has been identified as a key driver of innovation, productivity, and competitiveness. As such investing in tertiary education is essential for building a knowledge-based economy and creating opportunities for the country's sustainable development," he added.

The group also lauded measures taken by the present administration recently towards addressing some of the critical challenges that have bedeviled Nigeria's educational and economic sectors.

