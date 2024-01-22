Nigeria: Supreme Court Verdict - Ombugadu Concedes, Calls for Calm in Nasarawa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu, has called for calm and unity among his supporters, following the Supreme Court verdict restating governor Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Ombugadu, in a personally signed statement, expressing gratitude to his supporters, said he looks forward to continued collaboration towards a brighter future for Nasarawa State.

The statement reads in part: "Let me express my heartfelt appreciation to my teeming supporters and the people of Nasarawa State for your unwavering support during the 2023 governorship election and throughout the legal journey that just ended at the Supreme Court.

"While the outcome may not have been what we had hoped for, the strength and dedication displayed by you and countless others during this period have not gone unnoticed. Your commitment to the principles of democracy, justice, and the ideals we hold dear has been truly inspiring."

He said though the court's verdict did not align with their expectations, he remains dedicated to the betterment of Nasarawa State.

"Though the court's verdict did not align with our expectations, let us remember that our shared values and dedication to the betterment of Nasarawa State remain steadfast. I am grateful for the trust and belief you placed in me throughout this journey. Your support has been a source of strength, and I am honored to have had such dedicated supporters by my side.

"As we navigate the path forward, let us continue to uphold the spirit of unity and resilience that defines our state and country in general. Together, we can contribute to the progress and development of Nasarawa State, irrespective of the challenges we may face.

"Once again, thank you for your unwavering support. It is the collective efforts of individuals like you that truly make a difference. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve you, and I look forward to the continued collaboration towards a brighter future for Nasarawa State."