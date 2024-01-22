Liberia: Top U.S. Diplomat, Amb. Linda Thomas Greenfield Reaffirms U.S. Support for Boakai-Koung Administration During Inauguration Visit

Monrovia — Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, declared the United States' unwavering commitment to Liberia under the incoming Boakai-Koung administration.

Arriving in Liberia on Sunday as the head of the U.S. delegation for President-elect Joseph Boakai and Vice President-elect Jeremiah Kpan Koung's inauguration, Amb. Greenfield expressed the U.S.'s historical support for Liberia.

After a brief meeting with officials at the Providence Baptist Church, where she previously worshipped during her tenure as the U.S. Ambassador to Liberia from 2008 to 2012, Amb. Greenfield emphasized the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Liberia.

"The United States has always supported Liberia, not just in this administration but in previous administration and Liberia's time of needs. During war, during COVID, during Ebola, we have been here for Liberia and we intend to be here for Liberia under this new President," she said.

"Liberia made history in this region to have a peaceful transition of power, and that says a great deal about this country and we want to continue to support Liberia much to a stronger democracy."

Amb. Greenfield, known for her deep connection with Liberia since 1978, expressed her joy at representing President Joseph Biden at the inauguration. Highlighting Liberia's historic peaceful transition of power, she commended the country's commitment to democracy and expressed the U.S.' eagerness to support Liberia's journey towards a stronger democracy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said: "For me personally, this is like coming home. I was here in 1978. Thirty years later in 2008. And I am back again in my cabinet role representing the President of the United States. For us what our expectations are - they are very clear. That this country continues to move forward. To consolidated democracy, to support the people of Liberia who have voted, and to ensure that Liberian stays on an even path of stability and economic growth."

The United States has played a significant role in Liberia's recovery from a devastating 14-year civil war and in assisting the country in combating Ebola and the COVID-19 pandemic. Amb. Greenfield praised Liberia's democracy, stating, "We have experienced a number of coups in this region, and for Liberia, you have a smooth election and a smooth transitional power, and I think it sends a strong message across the continent about how strong the democracy is here," she said.

In addressing the issue of corruption, Amb. Greenfield reiterated the United States' firm stance against it. Drawing on her previous role as the U.S. Ambassador, she emphasized, "Corruption is a cancer, and the United States consistently speaks out against it, not only in Liberia but globally. Minimizing corruption is crucial to ensuring progress in areas like education, health, and infrastructure for ordinary citizens."