Nigeria/Guinea Bissau: Afcon - Nigeria Defeat Guinea-Bissau, Qualify but Finish Behind Equatorial Guinea

The Super Eagles had to settle for second spot in Group A as Equatorial Guinea demolished Cote d'Ivoire 4-0

Nigeria's Super Eagles are through to the round of 16 at the 2023 AFCON tournament after a 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in their 100th match at a Nations Cup tournament.

The only goal of the encounter was an own goal by Opa Sangante in the 36th minute, but Nigeria finished behind Equatorial Guinea, who demolished hosts Cote d'Ivoire 4-0 to win the group.

The results meant Equatorial Guinea finished as Group A winners, with Nigeria second, both with seven points, while the Elephants have to wait for the rest of Matchday 3 matches to determine if they will continue in the tournament.

Coach Jose Peseiro continued with the 3-4-3 formation with some personnel changes. Kenneth Omeruo came on for William Troost-Ekong and was handed the captain's band, while Joe Aribo replaced Alex Iwobi. Ademola Lookman was given a rest after starting the first two matches, with Moses Simon reinstated.

At the start of the second half, the Eagles opened up the Djurtus defense, but Moses Simon failed to successfully dribble past Jonas Asvedo Mendes in goal for Guinea-Bissau. Osimhen climbed highest in the 55th minute, but he couldn't head Aina's cross on target.

Raphael Onyedika made his AFCON debut in the 61st minute when he came on for Frank Onyeka. Moses created a scoring chance for Iwobi in the 64th minute but he passed it wide. Aina had a shooting chance in the 69th minute, but he failed to get his knee over the ball and shot over. Another scoring chance was missed by Osimhen as Aina once again delivered from the left flank.

Nwabali was called into action in the 81st minute, and from the corner kick, Nigeria scored, but it was cancelled for offside. Just like in their first game, the Eagles missed a glut of scoring chances. Nigeria awaits either Guinea or Cameroon as their round of 16 opponents.