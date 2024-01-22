Liberia - Heat Exhaustion Disrupts Boakai's Inaugural Ceremony

-- Dignitaries leave venue as President is reportedly taken home for medical attention and rest

The inauguration ceremony for President Joseph Nyumah Boakai ended abruptly after an apparent case of heat exhaustion while delivering his inaugural address.

President Boakai, who was sworn in at noon today, had been delivering his speech for over 30 minutes when the incident occurred. Dressed in traditional country cloth attire over a bullet-proof vest, President Boakai began to show signs of uneasiness reportedly due to the high temperature.

Prompt action was taken as security officers assisted him to a seated position and fanned him to help him cool off.

Once revived, he attempted to complete the speech while seated. Despite the unexpected interruptions, sources have confirmed that President Boakai is in good condition. However, due to the incident, the inauguration ceremony could not be resumed as Presidential security had to escort Boakai from the Capitol.

Immediately after the President retired from the event, other Dignitaries began taking their leave.