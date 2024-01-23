Guinea - Journalists Raided and Arrested By Security Forces

press release

"Authorities have imposed restrictions on non-official media, with social media networks and private radio stations cut off, news websites interrupted or suspended and journalists assaulted and arrested," AFP reported.

On 18 January, two police vehicles arrived at the rally and blocked the entrance of the Maison de la Presse and forcefully arrested nine journalists. They were released that evening.

The day after, the Secretary General of the SPPG, Sekou Jamal Pendessa, was arrested. At least five journalists are still believed to be in custody.

These events follow a strong warning issued on 17 January, on national television by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Mory Conde. He expressed the government's determination "to put individuals out of action and to prosecute perpetrators and sponsors of any acts of violence that may occur, following the call for demonstrations".

The Press Association, in a statement issued on Sunday, condemned any attack on the physical integrity of a journalist and demanded the unconditional release of journalists detained or prosecuted'. The Press Association also called for restraint with a view to a peaceful resolution of the situation in the Guinea media outlets 'affected by jamming and restrictions.

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, said: "The recent arrest of our colleagues in Guinea is a flagrant violation of the right to freedom of association and the freedom of expression. 'The rally at the Maison de la Presse was peaceful and there was no need for a show of force. It was a pure act of intimidation with all the hallmarks of repression".

The IFJ calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all journalists arrested in this unfortunate incident as well as calling on the Guinean authorities to allow the media to execute its duties in the public interest without any form of intimidation.

