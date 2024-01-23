Sudan: EU Adopts Sanctions Against Six Entities Involved in Sudan War

The European Council on Monday adopted sanctions against six entities involved in the war in Sudan, where the regular army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting since last April. Human rights defenders say this measure is not enough to make a difference to civilians caught up in the horrific conflict.

The EU Council said in its statement the six entities were responsible for "supporting activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan".

"The entities listed are subject to asset freezes. The provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited," the Council said.

Among those listed are two companies involved in the manufacture of weapons and vehicles for the SAF (Defense Industries System and SMT Engineering); the SAF-controlled Zadna International Company for Investment Limited; and three companies involved in procuring military equipment for the RSF (Al Junaid Multi Activities Co Ltd, Tradive General Trading and GSK Advance Company Ltd).

Human Rights Watch's EU Director Philippe Dam reacted by commenting on X that nine months into the brutal conflict in Sudan, the "EU finally uses sanctions... But only on 6 companies. This is too slow, too little. Civilians pay heavy price for international inaction."

Since the war broke out in mid-April 2023, fighting hasn't abated between Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

More than 7.5 million people have had to flee their homes. Many of them have moved repeatedly after only finding temporary safety.

No progress with peacetalks

"The EU remains deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Sudan and reaffirms its steadfast support for, and solidarity with, the Sudanese people," the Council added.

In November, the European Union condemned an escalation of violence in Sudan's Darfur region, warning of the danger of another genocide after conflict there between 2003-2008 killed some 300,000 people and displaced more than 2 million.

The bloodshed has continued to escalate despite international attempts to forge a lasting ceasefire.

Last week, the authorities in Khartoum announced the freezing of their relations with the East African group IGAD, for inviting paramilitary chief Daglo.

On Sunday, they suspended their membership from the regional bloc over 'sovereignty violation'.

(with Reuters)