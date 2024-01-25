Sudan: European Union Sanctions Sudanese Businessman and Six Companies

Brussels — The EU on Friday imposed asset freezes and travel bans on six people reportedly linked to Hamas, including Sudanese businessman Abdelbasit Hamza. Today, the European Council agreed on restrictive measures against six Sudanese companies, "in view of the gravity of the situation" in the country.

Hamza was sanctioned by Washington on October 18 for managing investments for the Palestinian Hamas organisation and for his involvement in the transfer of almost $20 million to Hamas.

In December, an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and the Israeli news outlet Shomrim showed that he continued to maintain a large network of business interests in Europe despite the sanctions.

The European Council announced on Friday that it established a "dedicated sanctions framework of restrictive measures that will allow the European Union to hold accountable any individual or entity who supports, facilitates or enables violent actions by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad".

Six individuals were listed, including "Sudan-based financier Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, owner of 'Shuman for Currency Exchange SARL"'.

Today, the council adopted restrictive measures against six entities, "in view of the gravity of the situation in Sudan, where fighting is ongoing between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their respective affiliated militias.

"The new listings - the first within the Sudan regime - include six entities responsible for supporting activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan," the council stated.

"Among the entities listed are two companies involved in the manufacture of weapons and vehicles for the SAF (Defense Industries System and SMT Engineering); the SAF-controlled Zadna International Company for Investment Limited and three companies involved in procuring military equipment for the RSF (Al Junaid Multi Activities Co Ltd, Tradive General Trading and GSK Advance Company Ltd).

"The entities listed are subject to asset freezes. The provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited."

The EU concluded the statement by saying that it "remains deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Sudan and reaffirms its steadfast support for, and solidarity with, the Sudanese people".

In July last year, the United Kingdom sanctioned the same six Sudanese companies linked with the SAF and the RSF, as "an effort to directly target "those whose actions have destroyed the lives of millions".