Nigeria: Actor Ken Erics Shares 'Excitement' Video As Mr Ibu Returns Home

One of Mr Ibu's legs was amputated on 6 November 2023.

On Sunday, Nollywood actor Ken Erics visited his veteran colleague, John Okafor, Mr Ibu, who has returned home after months in hospital.

In October 2023, Mr Ibu revealed he was battling with a life-threatening illness. He spoke from a hospital bed and cried out for financial assistance over his medical condition.

Several people donated for the ailing actor, including the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation, which paid all of Mr Ibu's medical expenses.

But on 6 November 2023, Mr Ibu's family announced that one of the actor's legs was amputated after undergoing seven surgeries.

Since then, he has remained in the hospital, where he has been recuperating because he was certified as not too fit to be flown abroad for further treatment.

PREMIUM TIMES, in a video obtained on Sunday from Eric's Instagram page, provided the much-needed update on Mr Ibu's recovery after his leg amputation.

In the video, Mr Ibu sat in the living room wearing a burnt orange Jalabiya (A flowing robe-like Islamic attire) and chatting with his junior colleague.

He captioned the video: "Happy Sunday Lovelies Something to brighten your day."

It is the first time the comic actor would be spotted on video since his doctors discharged him from the hospital. His family has yet to issue any formal statement about his health condition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Background

On 6 November 2023, Mr Ibu's leg was amputated, barely a month after he solicited prayers and financial assistance from his fans.

He solicited prayers and funds because doctors had recommended the amputation of his leg.

Announcing the leg amputation on the actor's Instagram page, his family said the amputation was to increase his chances of recovery.

They said the development was complex but needed to accept it as Mr Ibu's new reality to keep him alive.

On 17 December 203, the family of the 62-year-old actor further revealed the reason behind his inability to be flown abroad for additional treatment.

The family explained in a statement that doctors deemed him 'Not Fit to Fly,' rendering it challenging to arrange his departure for advanced medical treatment due to the airlines' refusal to transport him.

According to the family, the cause of the illness was not diabetes but a persistent clotting of blood in Mr Ibu's leg, stemming from diseased blood vessels, along with other health challenges that posed a significant risk to his life.