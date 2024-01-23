Burundi Receives a Boost to Continue Strengthening Public Financial Management

press release

Washington — Burundi is making steady progress in enhancing Public Financial Management (PFM) efficiency and transparency in recent years and is committed to implementing reforms aimed at improving PFM processes - yet many challenges remain. To help the country overcome these obstacles, the World Bank approved $42 million in additional financing to support sustained efforts and Burundi's commitment to implement further reforms, including replacing manual systems. The project financing was provided through a grant from the International Development Association (IDA).

This additional financing will contribute to scaling up the digital public services enablers under the Burundi Digital Foundations project aimed at increasing broadband internet access, especially to underserved communities, and improving the government's capacity to manage resources more effectively and deliver public services digitally. It will also finance technical assistance and the acquisition and roll-out of core PFM systems and equipment. These critical PFM improvements will advance Burundi's commitment to governance reforms and strengthen relations with its citizens, stakeholders, and the international community.

"The approval of this additional financing reinforces our commitment to supporting Burundi in its efforts to modernize its public finance systems through technology integration," says Hawa C. Wagué, World Bank Country Manager for Burundi. "Prudent management of public resources plays a crucial role in fostering the equitable and sustainable development of a nation."

The activities are aligned with the government's National Development Plan 2018-2027 which includes a pillar to improve resource mobilization and public expenditure management. Several ministries and agencies, including public service, finance, and treasury, will benefit from this additional financing.

