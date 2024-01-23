Nigeria: We'll Fight Corruption According to Law - ICPC Chair

The ICPC chair said his agency would continue to live above board and run a responsible organisation.

The chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu, has said that the commission would not fight corruption in the country according to law.

Mr Aliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, made the pledge during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Civil Society Legislative Centre (CISLAC) at the ICPC headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

The newly-appointed ICPC chair said his agency would continue to live above board and run a responsible organisation that would work within the confines of the law to tackle corruption in Nigeria.

"As the chairman of ICPC, I have told Nigerians that we are going to work within the confines of the law.

"And, also in accordance with the national best practices to ensure that we tackle this challenge of corruption in this country.

"We are determined to ensure that we promote good ethical justice and also run a responsible organisation that is efficient in its targets and responsibility.

"We will continue to sustain that reputation and integrity which ICPC is known for and we are not going to tolerate any corruption within the commission.

"Whatever we are going to do, we will ensure that we do it logically," he said.

The ICPC boss also harped on the role of civil society organisations like CISLAC in the fight against corruption, saying they had been keeping agencies like ICPC on its toes through constant demands for transparency and accountability.

He promised that ICPC will continue to sustain its collaborative efforts with CSOs through many of its initiatives which include Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiatives (CEPTI), System Studies and Review and others.

Earlier, the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani, said the visit was to reignite the partnership that exists between the centre and ICPC.

According to Rafsanjani, CISLAC will continue to partner with ICPC, "to support the good work that you are doing and support your leadership to ensure that we minimise the cost of corruption in Nigeria". (NAN)