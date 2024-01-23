Nigeria: Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Alleged Plot to Assassinate Benue Speaker

Police said one of the suspects, a local government chairman, contracted a militia with the sinister intention of eliminating the speaker, Aondona Dajoh.

The police have arrested two suspects involved in an alleged plot to assassinate the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh.

The suspects include the chairman of a local government area in Benue State.

Force Public Relations Officer, Oluwamuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the chairman allegedly contacted an assassin to kill the speaker but the police got the information and quickly took action before the plan would be executed.

"Preliminary investigations exposed that the Local Government Chairman allegedly contracted a militia with the sinister intention of eliminating the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Aondona Hycenth Dajoh.

"The operatives of the Force Intelligence Department - Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) swiftly swung into action upon receiving credible intelligence regarding the planned assassination," Mr Adejobi said.

He further stated that the suspects have been detained in the custody of the police and are cooperating with investigations which are still ongoing.

"Both suspects are currently in police custody and are actively cooperating with investigators in the ongoing inquiry. The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to upholding the safety and security of citizens and public officials," he said.

Mr Adejobi promised that the suspect would be prosecuted.

"The arrested suspects will face the full weight of the law, and the Nigeria Police Force reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, and prevention of crimes at all levels," he said.