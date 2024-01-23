Nigeria: 'Kaduna Recorded 325 Fire Cases, 12 Deaths in 2023'

The Kaduna State Fire Service said it recorded 325 fire outbreaks and 12 deaths in 2023.

Mr Paul Aboi, spokesman of the service, who disclosed this on Monday, said the incidents were from Kafanchan, Zaria and Kaduna metropolitan areas.

Aboi said that the service rescued 17 persons while 26 others sustained injuries from the incidents.

He further said, "The service saved property worth about N6.5bn from destruction while property worth N3.5bn was destroyed within the period under review."

The director listed the causes of the incidents to include bush burning, carelessness and improper use of electrical appliances. (NAN)