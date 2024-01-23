Nigeria: Lekki Deep Seaport Berths Another Large Container Vessel

The Lekki Deep Seaport has berthed the largest container carrier to sail on Nigerian territorial waters on Sunday 21st January, 2024.

The vessel measuring 367M in length and christened 'Maersk Edirne' has a Breadth of 48.2 and carried a Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 142,131metric tonnes and a Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) of 147,340 metric tonnes, constituting 3,376 total cargo onboard.

Before this time, the largest commercial vessels to sail on Nigerian waters were "MV Stadelhorn" and "MSC Maureen" at Onne Port and TinCan Island Port Complexes respectively.

The Managing Director / CEO Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko has said the Lekki Deep Seaport has by this feat in addition to its pioneering of full automation and facilitation of transhipment proven its readiness to exceed stakeholders' expectations.