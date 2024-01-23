Nigeria: Northern Senators Reject Relocation of CBN Offices, FAAN Headquarters to Lagos

"We urge our constituents to remain patient as we diligently explore avenues for dialogues, engage in peaceful negotiations, and deploy legal measures where necessary."

The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has condemned the relocation of some departments in the Central Bank of Nigeria and the headquarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja to Lagos State.

The senators called on the federal government to consider reversal of the relocated departments or ready to face legal actions.

Suleiman Kawu, the spokesperson of NSF, made the call in a statement on Monday.

The CBN in an internal memo last week announced plans to transfer some of its departments to Lagos on the ground that its headquarters in Abuja is congested with staff.

Similarly, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo also announced the relocation of the FAAN headquarters from Abuja to Lagos.

Mr Kawu, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), representing Kano South in the upper chamber, explained that the northerners are not satisfied with the relocation of the two federal government agencies to Lagos.

He said the northern senators have started engaging with their colleagues from other geopolitical zones in order to ensure that the relocated departments in the two federal agencies are reversed to Abuja.

The senator urged the aggrieved northerners to exercise patience with the inconveniences they might have faced due to the relocation of the agencies to Lagos.

"First and foremost, let us assure our constituents that we have taken their concerns seriously and are actively engaging with our colleagues in order to address these matters effectively. We firmly believe in the power of open dialogue and collaboration to bring about positive change for our nation.

"We urge our constituents to remain patient as we diligently explore avenues for dialogues, engage in peaceful negotiations, and deploy legal measures where necessary.

"Rest assured, our actions align with the constitutional framework and the laws of the land, as we endeavour to uphold justice and fairness," he said.

Mr Kawu said the forum's members will discuss with the federal government, leadership of the Senate and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the offices are returned to Abuja.

"It is our belief that through effective communication, mutual respect, and a shared vision, we can forge a path that leads to positive change. We will engage the executive branch of the government and the leadership of the Senate and the relevant stakeholders to actively listen to the concerns of Nigerians and provide updates on our progress.

"We encourage everyone to participate in these channels of communication, ensuring that their voices are heard and their perspectives valued.

"In conclusion, we, as representatives of the people, are fully committed to resolving the pressing issues at hand. We ask for your continued support, trust, and patience as we work towards delivering positive outcomes for our constituents and upholding the values enshrined in our Constitution."

This is the second time that a Northern group will be condemning relocation of the two federal government agencies since it was made public.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) had earlier condemned the relocation of the offices, claiming that the decision was to further under-develop the northern part of the country.