Nigeria: I'm Officially Done - Harrysong's Wife Says Amid Marital Crisis

Wife of Nigerian singer Harrysong, Alexer Perez Gopa, has hinted that she "is done with her marriage".

Alexer took to Instagram to ask God for help, claiming that she was "officially done".

"I'm done officially. God help me," she said in a now-deleted post.

Alexer's statement came a few days after her husband revealed that they were going through a marital problem and asked the public to respect his family's privacy.

The growing feud between the couple became public after a purported WhatsApp conversation between Harrysong and his wife was leaked.

The musician requested that his wife abort their pregnancy in the chat.

While in another conversation, Alexer accused the singer of having multiple side chicks, which he admitted and claimed that they were better than her.

The alleged conversation between the two drew a number of reactions on social media, as well as a statement from Harrysong.

"After much reflection and discussion with my family, I have decided to put out this to my fans and well wishers," he wrote.

"While this is obviously a difficult time for my family due to stories circulating on social media about the marital issues my wife and I are experiencing, I am appealing to members of the public to respect my family's privacy during this time and to politely seek your utmost understanding. Thank you for your love and support."

Harrysong married his wife in March 2021 at Warri. Their union is blessed with two children.