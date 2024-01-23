Nigeria: 16 Sacked Plateau Lawmakers Shelve Sitting As Security Agents Take Over Premises

23 January 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos - The 16 members of the Plateau State House of Assembly sacked by the Court of Appeal made good their promise to resume plenary today but the attempt was thwarted by fierce-looking security personnel who took over the premises of the Old Government House, Rayfield, Jos where the sitting was to be held.

The security personnel, who were seen all over the neighborhood of the Old Government House as early as 7 am thoroughly screened anyone seeking entry into the premises as some supporters of the sacked lawmakers and others hover around the vicinity.

The peaceful atmosphere took a turn when the said lawmakers arrived in the vicinity with their supporters, seeking entry but were resisted and in the melee, the armed policemen tear-gassed the people who took to their heels.

The lawmakers later vacated the premises as citizens await further development.

Details later...

