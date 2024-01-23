Nigeria: Burna Boy, Tems Become Nigerian Artists With Most Billboard Hot 100 Entries

Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy is joint with colleague Tems for the most Billboard Hot 100 entries for Nigerian artistes.

Burna Boy achieved the feat after his collaboration with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, "Just Like Me" debuted at number 67 on this week's Hot 100 chart, bringing his total entries to five.

With this accomplishment, Burna Boy and Tems now share the record for the most Billboard Hot entries - five each - for African/Nigerian artistes .

Previously, Burna Boy's songs "Loved By You" featuring Justin Bieber, "Last Last," "Sitting On Top Of The World" featuring 21 Savage, and "Talibans II" featuring Byron Messia all charted.

Other Nigerians who have made entries on the chart include Wizkid (4), Rema (1), Fireboy (1), and CKay (1).

Vanguard News