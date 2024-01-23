Kenya: Health Ministry Launches Program to Help Fight TB By 2030

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has launched a program to help fight Tuberculosis by 90 percent by 2030.

The National Strategic Plan for Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Lung Health 2023/24-2027/28 was launched by Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muriuki.

According to the PS, the plan is expected to reduce the mortality rate because of tuberculosis related ailments.

"Tuberculosis remains a major Public health concern not only in Kenya but globally and standing as a leading cause of death attributable to a single infectious agent," she said.

She indicated that there has been an emergence of antimicrobial resistance strains causing havoc on both the social and economic aspects of our societies.

"The emergence of drug resistant tuberculosis cases totaling 756 in 2022 highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive and coordinated response," she pointed out.

"Most dying of HIV is not because of the virus but as a result of TB," she continued.

She further stated "this plan is a testament to the commitment of the Ministry Of Health and valued stakeholders towards putting an end to the devastating impact of TB on our communities."

In 2022 an estimate of 10.6 M people fell ill with Tuberculosis globally with over 1.25M being children leading to 1.1m deaths.

Kenya recorded a shocking increase in TB cases in 2022 compared to 2021 with cases being 90,841 and 77,854 respectively.

Kenya according to World Health Organization had an estimated 12800 people with TB and 17000 deaths in 2022. It has also been ranked among the top 30 high burden countries for TB and HIV associated TB that together contribute approximately 80 percent of the global estimated burden.