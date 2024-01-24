Nigeria: Abia Govt Begins Remodeling of Major Markets, Ends Touting, Multiple Taxation

...To revamp moribund companies

Abia State Government says it has commenced re-modeling of major markets in the state to make them complete favourably with standard markets elsewhere.

Commissioner for Trade and Investment Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu who disclosed this at a press briefing in Umuahia, also said the State had abolished multiple taxation, and touting in all Abia markets.

He further disclosed that a technical committee had been set up to harmonize tax payment system in the state to eliminate every form of multiple taxation.

The Commissioner said the measures were part of the on-going efforts of Gov. Alex Otti-led administration to improve the ease of doing business and make Abia a preferred destination for investors.

"When you want to turn your state into a hub for business, you don't have a choice than to begin to remodel markets as you build up infrastructure", he said

The Commissioner also said that Government had initiated moves to revamp moribund industries in the state (both public and private), to create more job opportunities for the teeming youths.

He noted with delight, that "a lot of investors have been jostling to come to invest in the state", since Otti's administration came on board.

"It is a very positive development. Abia's position on the ease of doing business index has improved", disclosing that the state has moved from 32 to 27 within six months under Otti.

Contributing, Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed that a taskforce had been put in place to tackle the menace of touting in Aba, Umuahia and other parts of the state.

He, therefore, warned touts to steer clear from Abia markets as Government will deal decisively with anyone caught making life miserable for innocent citizens.

"We have legitimate parks and areas where they could work. If they make themselves available, they could still have work to do. The resort to 'Agbereo' and illegal collection of fees is what Government would not tolerate in any form ".