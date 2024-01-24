Nigeria: Yul Edochie Quits Nollywood, Announces New Calling As Preacher

23 January 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Pamela Ephraim

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has announced that he has answered the call of God by becoming a full-time preacher.

Edochie had earlier told fans that he would make the biggest announcement of his life.

Hours later on Instagram, he revealed that he would be doing the work of God fully as he started a Christian programme on YouTube, which he called 'True Salvation Ministry'.

He wrote "It's time to answer the call of God almighty. It's time to do his work fully. To spread the true message of God. Tune in, and be transformed."

Days before announcing the ministry, Yul condemned prosperity preachers via his YouTube channel.

"The most important teaching of God is love. Unfortunately, that important teaching is the least preached in our society today. Almost everybody is preaching prosperity," Yul preached.

