Nigeria: 'I Could Have Died but Was Saved,' Fuji Legend, Kollington Ayinla Denies Death Rumour

23 January 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Veteran Fuji musician, Kolawole Rasaq Ilori, popularly known as Kollington Ayinla, has denied rumours of his death.

The 74-year-old fuji musician on Tuesday addressed his health status at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos.

In a two-minute nineteen-second video, Kollington expressed gratitude to God, the management of the hospital and others for his improved health condition.

The septuagenarian revealed that his health condition was so bad that he would have died but his life was saved by the medical practitioners in the hospital.

The veteran musician, therefore, used the video the video to prove to the general public that he is alive and healthy.

Fuji Musician General Kollington Ayinla shares his experience at @LASUTH as he appreciates the hospital management for their support on his medical treatmentWe pray for his full recovery.🙏 pic.twitter.com/z3p4IvaSxn-- LagosGist (@LagosGistNG) January 23, 2024

"All Lagosians, we thank you. We are using this medium to appreciate you. A lot of things that people don't know about LASUTH, we want to show you, under the leadership of Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo.

"It is only God that can save a person but they really tried for me because I could have died but due to their efforts, I was saved," the 74-year-old singer said.

He continued: "Alhaji General Kollignton Ayinla, the leader of all Fuji musicians, I am the one speaking. A lot of people thought I was dead. But LASUTH, they are a king (in terms of treatment). I hail their efforts; you really tried. I thank our Governor, Olusola Babajide Sanwo-Olu. I appreciate your support. I also thank the Chief of Staff."

Kollington was born in August 1949 and hails from Ilota, a town on the outskirts of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Kollington and his late friend and colleague, Ayinde Barrister dominated Fuji music scene for decades as they popularise the genre in Nigeria and beyond.

