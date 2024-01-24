Nigeria: Yul Edochie Unveils Church, Gets Endorsement From Popular Pastor

Several Nollywood actors have embraced pulpit duties despite the diverse and sometimes unconventional characters they portrayed on screen; Yul has just joined the list.

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has unveiled his Christian ministry, an online church.

The 42-year-old actor's big announcement left social media users shocked.

Yul, on his official Facebook page, revealed that the ministry's name is 'True Salvation Ministry' (TSM), which would be held on Sundays on the actor's YouTube Channels.

He wrote, "It's time to answer the call of God Almighty. It's time to do His work fully. To spread the true message of God. Tune in and be transformed."

The actor has been in the news since he unveiled Judy Austin as his second wife.

In November 2022, Yul disclosed this in a YouTube video, revealing that his calling to minister to God happened many years ago, but he felt it was not the right time.

Edochie added that the calling had become intense recently.

He also revealed that he realised that God made him successful so he could use the fame to promote the gospel and touch lives.

He said, "I have a calling to serve God and be his minister of God. I have a calling to be a preacher of God, to preach the word of God through action. I had this call a long time ago, actually, many years ago."

"But I always felt the time had not come or the timing wasn't right. But now, it's very strong. I feel the time has come. God has blessed me in this life, and by the grace of God, I have become one of the biggest and most celebrated actors in Nigeria and Africa."

"I have realised God lifted me as an actor so I can become one of his ministers and use that fame to preach the word of God. My purpose is to become a minister of God and touch lives," he said.

He also said he would not quit acting as a pastor but would ensure his projects align with God's word.

Endorsement

In the wake of Yul's newfound call, a popular Port Harcourt-based pastor Gospel Agochukwu took to his Facebook page to congratulate the actor-turned-pastor.

The general overseer of Shekinah Arena Ministries said that he had always known that the actor had the 'call of God' in his life. He congratulated the actor and endorsed his ministry.

He wrote, "Good to know you have answered the call, Yul Edochie; the bible is a whole story of a perfect God using imperfect people for significant assignments.

The majority of the people Jesus identified with were not in the good books of the so-called righteous people. This generation is full of sinners judging those whose sin is more evident than theirs.

I remember the day we had fellowship together while I was going to Turkey, and I told you this generation awaits your giftings. I just knew a day like this will come.

Fulfil your ministry! Yes, many controversies will surround your yielding, but then it's between you and your caller. We are praying for Heaven at last. Congratulations beloved"

Actors-turned-pastors

Several Nollywood actors have embraced pulpit duties by stepping into the ministry despite the diverse and sometimes unconventional characters they portrayed on screen; Yul has just joined the list.

Jimmy Odukoya, renowned for his portrayal of Oba in "Women King," recently assumed the role of senior pastor at the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos, following the passing of his father, Taiwo Odukoya, in September 2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Majid, a Ghanaian actor active in both Nollywood and Ghollywood productions, has been recognised for his alluring and rebellious roles in films. However, after a transformative encounter with Christianity, Majid no longer participated in romantic movie roles.

Eucharia Anunobi, a seasoned Nollywood actress celebrated for her contributions to films like "Glamour Girls" (1995) and "Abuja Connection" (2005), surprised the public when she announced her devotion to Christianity.

Transitioning from provocative roles, she took a significant step by becoming an ordained evangelist on February 5, 2012, with the ordination ceremony conducted at Fresh Oil Ministry Church by Pastor Psalm Okpe.