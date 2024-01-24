Nigeria: Kano Politician Remanded Over Speculated Planned Reinstatement of Sanusi As Emir

Mr Mustapha says Kano would be made ungovernable if the new NNPP administration tampers with its existing emirate structure.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Abdulmajid Mustapha, has been remanded in a correctional facility over his comments on a radio programme on the speculated plan by the state government to reinstate the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido.

Mr Mustapha, popularly known as Dan-Bilki Commander, in the radio programme aired on Monday, attacked former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is the national leader of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), the ruling party in Kano.

Mr Kwankwaso had said the state government would revisit the emirate law and the dethronement of Mr Sanusi by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje's administration.

The administration had in 2019 split the Kano emirate into five after removing Mr Sanusi, carving out Bichi, Karaye, Gaya and Rano as new emirates.

"We are going for confrontation between us and Rabiu Kwankwaso if he dares tamper with the emirs," Mr Mustapha said on the programme. "The masses should be ready to fight, we are going to revolt against the government until they preserve the emirs. If they try it, don't doubt there will be a state of emergency in Kano and we are going to quarrel with anybody," he said.

The day after his comment, on Tuesday, Mr Mustapha was arrested and charged before a magistrate court.

He was charged with disturbance of public peace in Kano on the radio programme but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The prosecution counsel, Abdussalam Saleh, said Mr Mustapha's comment contravenes Section 114 of the Kano State Penal Code Law.

In response, the defence counsel, Ibrahim Chedi, requested that the court grant the defendant bail on health grounds.

He said Mr Mustapha was suffering from an ailment, appealing for the court to exercise its desecration in favour of his client.

However, the prosecution counsel, Mr Saleh, opposed the bail application.

The magistrate adjourned for ruling on the bail application to 29 January.

What Kwankwaso said about Kano Emirate

Mr Kwankwaso, who is the political godfather of Governor Abba Yusuf, said the split of the Kano emirate will be revisited by the NNPP administration in the state.

He stated this in an interview aired simultaneously by many radio stations last week in Kano.

"Honestly it is one of the things that nobody has sat with me to discuss so far but I am sure we are going to sit and see how to go about it. Is it going to be allowed, demolished, corrected or whatever? It will be revisited, and what's supposed to be done will be done," Mr Kwankwaso said.