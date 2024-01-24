Liberia: Stakeholders Want Mcgill's Appointment Withdrawn

Write Senate Pro-Temp Lawrence; expressing fear that Senator McGill chairing such an important committee would risk Liberia losing support to transform the struggling sector.

There has been strong resistance and calls for the immediate removal of Senator Nathaniel McGill as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education just a little over a week after he was appointed by Senate Pro-Tempore, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

The Professional Educators Association of Liberia (PEAL), in collaboration with the National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL), as well as other education stakeholders, expressed their concern and indignation in a letter to Senator Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence over McGill's preferment, from the perspective of the Liberian Senate, supervise such a critical sector.

In addition to PEAL and NTAL, other educational stakeholders who expressed their displeasures over McGill's appointment include the National Association of Liberia School Principals (NALSP), the National Parent Teacher Association of Liberia (NPTAL), the National Association of Private School Owners of Liberia, and the Concerned Education Workers of Liberia (CEWOL).

All the stakeholders jointly expressed, through a letter to Pro-Tempore Karngar-Lawrence, their profound indignation and concern regarding the recent selection of Senator Nathaniel McGill, a United States of America-sanctioned individual, as the head of the Senate Committee on Education.

"As representatives of educators, principals, parents, teachers, and workers, we firmly believe that this appointment undermines the principles of accountability and integrity. Senator McGill lacks the moral standing required to effectively lead the committee responsible for shaping the educational landscape of Liberia," the leaders of PEAL, NTAL, and NALSP said in a letter written to the Grand Bassa County Senator.

They argue that Senator McGill's appointment undermines principles of accountability and integrity, citing his lack of moral standing to effectively lead the committee responsible for shaping Liberia's educational landscape.

Prof. Moses Blokanjay Jackson, Chairman of PEAL, Mary W. Nyumah President of NTAL, and Dr. Benjamin Yele Wehye, President of NALSP, were the signatories of the letter to Senate Pro-Temp Karnga-Lawrence.

Others who affixed their signatures to the communication include Michael A. Kharim Sr., President of NPTAL, Dr. Cecelia Cassell, Chairman of CEWOL, and Dominic D.M. Suah, Secretary General and spokesperson of NTAL.

"We respectfully call on the Senate to reconsider this appointment and instead select a qualified candidate who possesses the necessary expertise, commitment, and integrity to safeguard the future of education in Liberia. The individual leading the Senate Committee on Education must be someone who can foster trust, promote transparency, and drive positive change in our educational institutions," they said in their joint statement.

The stakeholders believe that Senator McGill's involvement may hinder the progress made thus far and impede the development of the education system. They have called for his complete unconditional removal from the committee, both as chairman and as a member.

"We are deeply concerned that his involvement may hinder the progress we have made thus far and impede the development of our education system," the stakeholders said in a joint statement beside the letter.

The stakeholders emphasize the importance of selecting a qualified candidate with the necessary expertise, commitment, and integrity to safeguard the future of education in Liberia.

The stakeholders express disappointment that, to their collective knowledge, there is no record of Senator McGill having worked in the education sector of Liberia. They argue that selecting someone without relevant experience raises concerns about their ability to understand and address the unique challenges faced by schools, teachers, and students.

"The selection of an individual without relevant experience raises concerns about his ability to understand and address the unique challenges faced by our schools, teachers, and students. Education is a complex field that requires a deep understanding of pedagogy, curriculum development, student assessment, and the social and emotional needs of learners," they pointed out.

The education stakeholders have requested an opportunity to meet with Senator Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence to further discuss their concerns and the need for Senator McGill's removal.

It is worth noting that another U.S.-sanctioned individual, Senator Prince Y. Johnson, is the Chairman of the Committee of Internal Affairs.