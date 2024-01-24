Nigeria/Cameroon: 'Give Us Onana,' Nigerians Beg Cameroon to Field Man United Goalkeeper On Saturday

Nigerians on social media have appealed to the Cameroon coaching crew to field Andre Onana in goal when the Super Eagles clash with the Indomitable Lions on Saturday.

This comes after Cameroon was confirmed to be Nigeria's opponent in the AFCON Round of 16 following the five-time Champions 3-2 win over The Gambia.

Man United goalkeeper Onana was benched during the game, with his omission from the line-up speculated to not be unconnected with his questionable performance against Senegal where he conceded three goals.

The 27-year-old has been the subject of trolls and criticism since signing for Man United in the Summer after several howlers in goal for the English giants.

Taking to social media to react to the fixture, Nigerian football fans wished Onana will be fielded when both teams clash as they see it as an advantage for the Super Eagles attack led by reigning Africa Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen.

Make onana play this match against Nigeria, I want to check something 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oXHndOeSAF-- Noble (@SireNoble) January 23, 2024

Make onana play this match against Nigeria, I want to check something 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oXHndOeSAF-- Noble (@SireNoble) January 23, 2024

Cameroon must play Onana against Nigeria if not we no go gree-- MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) January 23, 2024

Petition to start Andre Onana against Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday.Sign it NOW with your retweet!!!#AFCON2023 #AFCON #AFCON23 #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/fbXffpfGbk-- Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) January 23, 2024

An appeal to Cameroon to play Onana on against Nigeria on Saturday, we have a surprise for Him. pic.twitter.com/0na0Ku0tka -- Eazilino (@Eazilino) January 24, 2024

Cameroon need to give Onana another chance in their game against Nigeria. You don't want to push your legend off just like that over a matter you can settle amicably. We must continue to push for mutual respect between managers and players.I hope Onana returns for Cameroon....-- JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 23, 2024

Vanguard News