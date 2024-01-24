Nigeria: Tinubu Seeks U.S. Backing for G20, UN Security Council Seats

Seeking to bolster its global standing, Nigeria urged the United States to back its ambitions for membership in the G20 and a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

President Bola Tinubu personally raised the requests during a bilateral meeting on Tuesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Nigerian capital.

Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar, briefing journalists after the talks, emphasised the rationale behind Nigeria's aspirations. Citing its position as Africa's largest economy and the continent's frequent focus on the UNSC agenda, Tuggar argued that Nigeria deserves a seat at the global decision-making table.

"We feel it is necessary and deem it fit for Nigeria to be represented in these decision-making bodies," Tuggar said, noting that 60% of resolutions passed by the UNSC pertain to Africa in some way.

"Africa needs to be represented," he said.

Tinubu's G20 aspirations were also on the table following his September 2022 participation in the group's summit in New Delhi.

The G20, comprising 19 countries and the European Union, tackles prominent global issues like financial stability, climate change, and sustainable development.

Beyond seeking US support for these specific goals, the meeting explored broader areas of cooperation.

Discussions touched on agriculture, food security, pharmaceuticals, security, and even Artificial Intelligence, according to Tuggar.

Concrete outcomes included finalising dates for the next meeting of the Nigeria-US binational commission, scheduled for March 11-13, 2024.

Nigeria's push for the G20 and UNSC positions comes as the country seeks to leverage its economic and demographic weight on the world stage.

With the continent's largest population and economy, Nigeria's leadership believes its voice deserves greater amplification in addressing global challenges and issues directly impacting Africa.