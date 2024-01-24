Liberia: Boakai Assures Liberians of Inclusive, Transparent Govt

-- Says no more business as usual

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has assured Liberians that his government will work assiduously to restore inclusiveness, transparency, effective governance, the dignity of the people of the people, and integrity across all sectors of the country.

According to him, this commitment to inclusiveness aims to heal the divisions that have plagued the country in the past and foster a sense of unity among its citizens.

In his inaugural address on Monday, January 22, President Boakai outlined his first hundred-day mission, urging realistic expectations from the citizens.

Highlighting the Unity Party's slogan of a "Rescue Mission for Liberia," he called for national unity, emphasizing that development can only be achieved through collective efforts, irrespective of political differences.

He said, "We must refocus our agenda on the priorities of the Country and its people." Delivering his inaugural speech, President Boakai believed that he had come to rekindle (renew) the hopes of the Liberian people.

Boakai declared an end to the era of business as usual and expressed determination to eradicate the culture of unfinished tasks and half-hearted efforts.

The new Liberian leader said his statement is a clarion call for a new Liberia, a different Liberia, a Liberia that genuinely practices the rule of law and adheres to the tenets of democratic governance in the interest of all our people.

"This historic vote by the people has given me the mandate to serve as the 26th President of the Republic of Liberia. This mandate makes me the president of all Liberians within our territorial confines and the diaspora at large," Boakai continued. "The elections are over. Partisanship must give way to nationalism and inclusive governance."

Focusing on addressing corruption and impunity, President Boakai stressed the need to build a society where these vices have no place.

He acknowledged former President George Weah's role in facilitating a peaceful transition of power and pledged to build upon the previous government's achievements while correcting its shortcomings.

President Boakai reassured the public of his commitment to restoring the rule of law, emphasizing respect for the three branches of government.

He stated that the people had expressed a desire for change, and he felt compelled to fulfil their expectations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will restore hope for the rule of law with focus on respecting officers of the three branches of Government among others", Boakai added.

The peaceful transfer of power at the Capitol Building was attended by current and former government officials, including former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Foreign dignitaries, included the head of the United States Delegation to Liberia, Amb. Linda Thomas Greenfield, Ghanaian President Prof. Nana Akufor Addo, Sierra Leone's President Julius Maala Bio, Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, and the Vice President of the People's Republic of China, were also present.

The ceremony marked a significant moment in Liberia's political landscape, symbolizing continuity and a collective commitment to national progress.