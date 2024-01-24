Liberia: Lower House's Leadership Takes Shape

-- As independent lawmakers top statutory committees' leadership

Capitol Hill, Monrovia Speaker J. Fonati Koffa has made initial appointments to statutory committees of the House of Representatives, predominantly featuring Independent Representatives, who make up three out of the six lawmakers appointed to chair and co-chair three (3) of the committees.

Koffa, on Tuesday, January 23, during the 4th day sitting of the 1st Quarter of the 1st session of the Lower House, announced the appointment of six members to three crucial statutory committees, highlighting the commitment to effective governance and legislative excellence.

The newly appointed chairs and co-chairs will play pivotal roles in shaping the policies and decisions within their respective committees.

Montserrado County District #7 Representative Emmanuel Dahn (independent) was appointed chairman of the Executive. Rep. Dahn, formerly of the Unity Party, contested on the party's ticket in 2017 but, in 2023, contested and won as an independent lawmaker. This appointment means Dahn is the 3rd most powerful man in the leadership of the House.

It is rumored that Rep. Dahn is like-a-son to President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., owing to their long relationship as far back as 2011. Dahn is a journalist and the owner of Joy FM 101.5, but he earned his Master's Degree in International Relations.

Rep. Samuel Enders of Montserrado County District #6, another independent lawmaker, is the co-chair of the Executive Committee.

The Executive Committee will focus on matters related to the executive branch and government administration. Their leadership will contribute to the effective functioning of the government and the implementation of key policies.

Taa Z. Wongbe, Nimba County District #9 Representative, another independent lawmaker, was appointed as chairman of the Foreign Committee. Wongbe is a researcher and an international development consultant.

The Nimba lawmaker is the founder and advisor to the Khana Group (TKG). The TKG is a social impact advisory firm with a mission to develop sustainable solutions to positively impact and transform communities in Africa. TKG works in 17 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and has offices in Ghana, Liberia, and Nigeria.

The firm is known and has a strong reputation across Africa for its quality project delivery, rigorous data collection, research, and M&E services that support evidence-based policy development. Our core capabilities are research and policy analysis, monitoring and evaluation, capacity development, technology, and innovation across the following sectors: agriculture, education, gender and global health, and SME/Entrepreneurship Development.

The Khana Group provides customized services at the nexus of Management and International Development Consulting.

Wongbe's appointment makes him the fourth man in the House's leadership. The House's Foreign Committee is, however, co-chaired by Rep. Richard N. Koon of the Unity Party (UP).

The Foreign Affairs Committee is responsible for overseeing matters of international relations and diplomacy. Their expertise will be vital in navigating global issues and fostering positive relationships with other nations, advancing the interests of Liberia.

The Foreign Affairs Committee, led by Wongbe as Chair and Koon as Co-Chair, will oversee matters of international relations and diplomacy. Their expertise will be vital in navigating global issues and fostering positive relationships with other nations, advancing the interests of Liberia.

For the Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration, the Speaker appointed Rep. J. Marvin Cole of Bong County District #3 as chairman. Rep. Cole earned a Master's Degree. Montserrado County District #17, Rep. Abu B. Kamara, is the co-chair. Both men are from the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

The Committee is responsible for ensuring the orderly conduct of legislative proceedings. Their wealth of experience and dedication to upholding parliamentary procedures will contribute to a transparent and efficient legislative process.

Speaker Koffa expressed confidence in the appointed members, stating, "I am confident that these distinguished individuals will bring their unique skills and perspectives to their respective committees, contributing to the overall success of our legislative agenda. Together, we will work towards building a stronger and more prosperous Liberia."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These appointments marked a significant step forward in the House's commitment to fostering collaboration, transparency, and excellence in legislative affairs.

The appointments of chairmen, chairpersons and co-chairs are in accordance with Rule 7 of the House's Rules and Procedures

"7.4 Appoint the Chairpersons and Co-chairpersons of Statutory Committees; 7.5 Appoint members of Statutory Committees in consultation with the House's Leadership; and 7.6 Appoint Chairpersons, Co-chairpersons and members of Standing Committees in consultation with the House's Leadership."

The Speaker, however, disclosed that more Committees' Chairmen, Co-chairmen, and members will be announced on Thursday

Meanwhile, the Speaker has inducted its 68th member, Rep. J. Clarence Banks of Grand Bassa County District #2.

The Speaker administered the oath of office to Rep. Banks, who replaced Rep. Mary Karwor, following the October 10, 2023, presidential and legislative elections.