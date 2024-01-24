Angola/Burkina Faso: Angola Vs Burkina Faso - Kialonda Elected Mvp

Bouaké — The Angolan central defender, Kialonda Gaspar, was elected "Most Valuable Player" in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Burkina Faso.

In the game played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium, in Yamoussoukro, for the third and final round of AFCON'2023, which takes place in five cities in Côte d'Ivoire, the Estrela de Amadora of Portugal international convinced the jury, with his performance.

The goals of the match were scored by Mabululu, in the 36th minute, and Zine Salvador, in the 90+3.

The Angolan squad, who went to the pitch already qualified for the round of 16, confirmed the leadership of group D, with seven points.

Largely due to his performances in the African competition, Kialonda Gaspar has been eyed by big teams in Europe, especially.

The confirmation has come from the president of Estrela da Amadora team (Portuguese championship), Paulo Lopo, having recently confirmed his interest in receiving a proposal from the Russian club and expression of interest from FC Porto.

The 27-year-old player (1.93m tall), a starter in Angola's eleven in the African competition, who arrived in Portugal last season has a release clause of 7.5 million Euros (one Euro is equivalent to kz 904, 54).

The Angolan international, formerly of Angola's Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte club, signed for the Portuguese first division team Estrela da Amadora for two seasons.

He is the second Angolan player to earn such distinction from CAF, after Gelson Dala.

