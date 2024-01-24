Nigeria: U.S. Security Cooperation With Nigeria

document

For more than 50 years, the United States and Nigeria have enjoyed a strong security partnership and friendship. The U.S.-Nigeria relationship is among the most important in sub-Saharan Africa, given Nigeria's status as Africa's most populous country, largest economy, and our shared democratic values. The United States works closely with Nigeria, both bilaterally and through regional and multilateral fora like the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS, and the African Union. Our joint efforts are focused on increasing cooperation on maritime and border security, military professionalization, counterterrorism efforts against Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa, defense trade, and strengthening governance of the security sector.

The Department of State provides Nigeria with one of the highest International Military Education and Training (IMET) allocations in sub-Saharan Africa, with approximately $5 million obligated from FY 2019 -2023.. Nigeria is also a partner in the Africa Military Education Program (AMEP) and has benefited from approximately $500,000 since FY 2016 to support instructor and curriculum development at Nigerian military schools. From FY 2016-FY 2020, $1.8 million was obligated for Nigeria in Foreign Military Financing to support maritime security, military professionalization, and counterterrorism efforts. Nigeria is an active member of the Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership (TSCTP) and has benefitted over $8 million worth of training, equipment, and advisory support for counterterrorism efforts between FY 2019-FY 2023.

The United States has $590 million in active government-to-government sales cases with Nigeria under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) system. FMS cases notified to Congress are listed on the DSCA website. Recent and significant sales include the 2017 sale of 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft worth $497 million to support Nigerian military operations against Boko Haram and ISIS West Africa. The case included special training on International Humanitarian Law, including an Air-to-Ground Integration (AGI) program designed to provide institutional and technical training to the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in order to mitigate the risk of civilian harm incidents. In August of last year, Nigeria delivered the first payment for 12 AH-1Z Attack Helicopters worth a total of $997 million. The FMS case includes an additional$25 million of funding allocated for the Nigeria's AGI program, which continues to train the AFN on developing targeting processes that are legally compliant with International Humanitarian Law; The light attack and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities Nigeria is developing will involve more than just airplanes; Nigeria will have the trained personnel and sustainment infrastructure to ensure a robust capability for the aircrafts' full-service lifetime.

Building on the AGI program, the Department of State has obligated $941,000 in Peacekeeping Operations Funds (PKO) since 2021 for advisory services to the AFN to enhance accountability and justice by developing systems and practices on civilian harm mitigation.

In 2011 and 2015 Nigeria received $15 million in defense articles granted under the Excess Defense Articles program, to include 24 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles and two Hamilton-class U.S. Coast Guard high endurance cutters - the USCGC Chase and USCGC Gallatin - which entered service in the Nigerian Navy as Thunder and Okpabana in 2011 and 2014, respectively.

In 2016, the United States and Nigeria signed an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement to exchange common types of support, including food, fuel, transportation, ammunition, and equipment. Since 2000, the United States has had a Status of Forces Agreement with Nigeria establishing the legal framework under which U.S. military personnel may operate when present in Nigeria.

Since 1993, the United States has provided $2.14 million to support conventional weapons destruction and humanitarian mine action programs in Nigeria. In March 2017, the Department of Defense donated demining and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) equipment to Nigeria and provides mine action training for Nigeria's EOD teams at the Nigerian School of Military Engineering. According to the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor, the full extent of contamination from landmines and other explosive remnants of war is not known, but incidents have been reported in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nigeria participates in multiple bilateral and multilateral military exercises with the United States, to include African Lion, Flintlock, and Obangame Express.

For further information, please contact the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Office of Congressional and Public Affairs at PM-CPA@state.gov, and follow the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs on Twitter, @StateDeptPM.

Bureau of Political-Military Affairs