Nigeria: Buhari Planned Killing Me, Nnamdi Kanu for 8 Years, Sowore Alleges

Human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, has accused the immediate-past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, of planning to assassinate him and the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, during his reign as President from 2015 to 2023.

52-year-old Sowore, who founded the online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, contested for the office of President in 2019 and 2023 general elections on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC).

He claimed that he survived assassination plots by the Buhari administration many times.

LEADERSHIP reports that both Sowore and Kanu are separately on trial for terrorism-related charges for some years now. While the former was released from detention on bail with some restrictions, the latter is currently in detention since his re-arrest and controversial repatriation from Kenya to Nigeria by the Buhari administration.

Sowore, who took his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening to make the allegation and as well called for the IPOB leader's release, said that it was important to know how many Nigerians besides him and Kanu, former President Buhari had planned to assassinate while in power for eight years.

He wrote: "Apart from @MaziNnamdiKanu It will be important to know how many Nigerians @MBuhari had thought of assassinating while in power for the past of 8 years! They tried to kill me many times. It mind boggling! #FreeNnamdiKanuNow."