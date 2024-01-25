Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer, Ejimakor Tackles Buhari On Fair Trial Confession

24 January 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has reacted to the confession of former President Muhammadu Buhari, that bringing the IPOB leader to face trial in Nigeria was in his favour.

Former presidential aide, Femi Adesina had quoted Buhari, in his book titled: "Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)" saying Kanu should have been eliminated.

Adesina revealed that Buhari said this when a group known as Highly-Respected Igbo Greats, led by First Republic Minister of Aviation, Late Chief Mbazulike Amechi, came to plead with him.

"I feel it is a favour to give him (Kanu) that opportunity. The government could have mobilised to eliminate him where he was, but we did not do that," Adesina quoted Buhari in his book.

"You have made an extremely difficult demand on me as the leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious. In the last six years, nobody will say I have confronted the judiciary," Mr Buhari was quoted to have said."

Reacting to this on Wednesday via his X account, Ejimakor said Buhari's confession was the reason Kanu has not gotten a fair trail and remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The IPOB lawyer, therefore, urged President Bola Tinubu, not to distant himself from his predecessor's actions by freeing Kanu.

"Buhari's self-confessed plot to assassinate MAZI NNAMDI KANU underscores the lingering notion that #MNK was never meant to get a fair trial in Nigeria. That's why they resorted to extraordinary rendition & illegal detention. President Tinubu should wash his hands off & #FreeMNK," Ejimakor wrote.

On Monday, the Supreme Court finally released the Certified True Copy (CTC) of its judgment on the case involving the detained IPOB helmsman.

The apex court released the CTC after five weeks it ruled on the matter which it refused to affirm lower court judgments ordering Kanu's unconditional release.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.