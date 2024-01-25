Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer, Ejimakor Tackles Buhari On Fair Trial Confession

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has reacted to the confession of former President Muhammadu Buhari, that bringing the IPOB leader to face trial in Nigeria was in his favour.

Former presidential aide, Femi Adesina had quoted Buhari, in his book titled: "Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)" saying Kanu should have been eliminated.

Adesina revealed that Buhari said this when a group known as Highly-Respected Igbo Greats, led by First Republic Minister of Aviation, Late Chief Mbazulike Amechi, came to plead with him.

"I feel it is a favour to give him (Kanu) that opportunity. The government could have mobilised to eliminate him where he was, but we did not do that," Adesina quoted Buhari in his book.

"You have made an extremely difficult demand on me as the leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious. In the last six years, nobody will say I have confronted the judiciary," Mr Buhari was quoted to have said."

Reacting to this on Wednesday via his X account, Ejimakor said Buhari's confession was the reason Kanu has not gotten a fair trail and remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The IPOB lawyer, therefore, urged President Bola Tinubu, not to distant himself from his predecessor's actions by freeing Kanu.

"Buhari's self-confessed plot to assassinate MAZI NNAMDI KANU underscores the lingering notion that #MNK was never meant to get a fair trial in Nigeria. That's why they resorted to extraordinary rendition & illegal detention. President Tinubu should wash his hands off & #FreeMNK," Ejimakor wrote.

On Monday, the Supreme Court finally released the Certified True Copy (CTC) of its judgment on the case involving the detained IPOB helmsman.

The apex court released the CTC after five weeks it ruled on the matter which it refused to affirm lower court judgments ordering Kanu's unconditional release.