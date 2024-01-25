Nigeria: Relocation of CBN, FAAN Offices Should Not Be Tribalised - Ex-Minister

24 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said that the issue of relocating the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters and some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria must not be tribalised.

Shittu was responding to Senator Ali Ndume, who had said that the move may have political consequences.

But the former minister, during an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday, said any agency is at liberty to relocate any of its department for administrative purposes.

He said, "A lot of northerners are taking this issue too personal. The Central Bank being in Abuja is not in Abuja because Abuja is in the north.

"It is in Abuja because it is the capital of Nigeria and in that extent Abuja belongs to all of us. Nobody can drive any person away from Abuja.

"If any agency of government finds convenience for administrative purposes to relocate any of its department, why must everything be tribalised? Why must it be an issue between the north and the south? I think it is very unfortunate and it does not speak well of those who think a tribe can be prevented."

