Sudan: Death of Sudanese Politician 'Deliberately Withheld By Military Intelligence'

24 January 2024
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Khartoum North — The Sudanese Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party said yesterday that party member Mohamed Badri was tortured in military detention in Khartoum North which led to his death on September 17 last year.

The Ba'ath party said in a statement yesterday that Badri was held by Military Intelligence from the Hattab neighbourhood in Sharg El Nil in Khartoum North on June 16, where he "happened to be near" a clash between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The politician "was deliberately shot three times, twice in the abdomen and once in the foot. He did not receive the necessary health care in detention".

The statement accused Military Intelligence of "deliberately withholding the news of his death" until Monday, adding that "his body was not delivered to his family, and his burial location remains unknown".

Siddig Tawir, former Sovereignty Council member and leader within the Ba'ath party, told Radio Dabanga yesterday that holds the Sudan Armed Forces responsible for Badri's killing.

He added that "this crime was preceded by other detentions of other party members".

Earlier this month, the National Umma Party (NUP) announced that two of its members, Abdeljalil El Basha and El Tayeb Mohamed Ahmed, were detained by the RSF and the SAF respectively.

The country is further experiencing a crackdown on civil society. On January 16, the acting Minister of Federal Governance in Port Sudan issued a decree banning all Committees of Change and Services in Sudan that have been set up during the revolution or later during the war.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.