Sudan: Death of Sudanese Politician 'Deliberately Withheld By Military Intelligence'

Khartoum North — The Sudanese Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party said yesterday that party member Mohamed Badri was tortured in military detention in Khartoum North which led to his death on September 17 last year.

The Ba'ath party said in a statement yesterday that Badri was held by Military Intelligence from the Hattab neighbourhood in Sharg El Nil in Khartoum North on June 16, where he "happened to be near" a clash between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The politician "was deliberately shot three times, twice in the abdomen and once in the foot. He did not receive the necessary health care in detention".

The statement accused Military Intelligence of "deliberately withholding the news of his death" until Monday, adding that "his body was not delivered to his family, and his burial location remains unknown".

Siddig Tawir, former Sovereignty Council member and leader within the Ba'ath party, told Radio Dabanga yesterday that holds the Sudan Armed Forces responsible for Badri's killing.

He added that "this crime was preceded by other detentions of other party members".

Earlier this month, the National Umma Party (NUP) announced that two of its members, Abdeljalil El Basha and El Tayeb Mohamed Ahmed, were detained by the RSF and the SAF respectively.

The country is further experiencing a crackdown on civil society. On January 16, the acting Minister of Federal Governance in Port Sudan issued a decree banning all Committees of Change and Services in Sudan that have been set up during the revolution or later during the war.