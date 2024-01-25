Sudan: Journalists Network Condemns Violence Against Reporters

Port Sudan — In its latest report, the Sudanese Journalists Network (SJN) strongly denounced the targeting of journalists by the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during the war that has been raging for eight months. The New-York-based Committee to Protect Journalists called for the 'immediate and unconditional release' of the editor-in-chief of El Midan and his brother held by an RSF unit in Khartoum on Saturday.

The SJN "follows with great concern the systematic targeting of journalists by both warring parties through summons, arbitrary detention without legal justification, and extrajudicial killings," the network stated on Sunday. "Therefore, the network holds both warring parties responsible for the safety and security of journalists and all civilians they hold hostage."

The SJN also rejects accusations of journalists spying for one of the sides, "simply for carrying out their duty in media coverage, especially satellite channel correspondents who have to transfer information from the scene of the event after having documented the truth with cameras".

The report describes the killing, detention, and accusations of of various journalists this month.

"Information regarding the killing of Nile Blue TV presenter Ahmed Arabi in El Abbasiya in Omdurman on January 11, is still conflicting," the SJN states.

He was taken for investigation by army officers the day before. On January 11, one of the officers returned to his family's home, and told them that Arabi was fatally hit by a stray bullet.

The army command did not clarify the circumstances of the incident. "Even if it was a stray bullet, the matter requires investigation, in particular as he was summoned by an army unit," the network said.

The SJN holds the SAF responsible for the killing of Arabi and regrets that "such a heinous crime occurred in an area under the supervision of Maj Gen Yasir El Atta, the region's army commander and member of the Sovereignty Council".

The network said it is submitting this case to the UN Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan, established by the UN Human Rights Council in October last year.

Detained, accused, assaulted

Shuhdi Nader, correspondent for Al Arabiya and Al Hadath TV, was accused of working for the RSF in a post on social media on Saturday.

This was reportedly due to to his coverage of areas affected by bombing by the Sudanese Air Force, the SJN said and both warring parties responsible for his safety.

On the same day, "a force affiliated with the RSF" attacked Ahmed Juma, office manager of Basha'ir El Nil TV channel "at his home in the El Daraja neighbourhood, causing him severe injury and terrifying him and his family, and encroaching on the property of the channel's office".

On Friday, Haisam Dafallah, editor-in-chief of El Midan news outlet, and his brother were held by an RSF unit in front of their home in eastern Khartoum.

"No information is available about the place of their detention or the reasons for their detention," the network added.

The day before, RSF members seized journalist and member of the board of the Sudanese Journalist Syndicate, Ogeil El Naeem, in front of his home in El Jeili area in Khartoum North and took him to an unknown destination without reason, before releasing two days later.

Journalist Yasir Jubara was detained by Military Intelligence officers near Ed Damazin, capital of Blue Nile region, on January 6. He was held for four days in inhumane conditions inside a container as he was accused of being a member of the Forces for Freedom and Change.

The officers took his telephone and money and told him never to return to the area.

On December 30, Military Intelligence held 11 individuals for two days, including Mohamed Kaboutsh, editor-in-chief of the El Jawhara El Riyadiya sports newspaper.

In Port Sudan, Red Sea state, photojournalist Asim Khalafallah was held and questioned by a force affiliated with Military Intelligence on accusations related to his links with the RSF.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'Deeply concerned'

The New-York-based Committee to Protect Journalists on Sunday reacted to the detention of the editor-in-chief of El Midan and his brother in Khartoum the previous day by saying that they "must be immediately and unconditionally released".

Dozens of human rights violations against journalists and other press workers have been reported in Sudan since the war began on April 15 last year.

Radio Dabanga, in cooperation with 17 other news outlets issued a joint plea in mid-August, to address the deteriorated state of press freedom in Sudan.

* The SJN reported on May 13 last year that photojournalist Faiz Abubakr, winner of the 'singles' category for Africa at the 2022 World Press Photo Contest, was shot in the back "by an RSF soldier" while filming in Khartoum. After he was shot, the RSF detained him on suspicion of being affiliated with Military Intelligence. Abubakr was threatened, beaten with sticks, and tortured with a sharp instrument.