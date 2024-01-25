Nigeria: No Plan to Move Federal Capital to Lagos - Presidency

The Presidency has said President Bola Tinubu's government has no plan to move the nation's capital to Lagos from Abuja.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who gave the clarification yesterday, explained that the recent controversy that had been sparked by moves by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, to relocate their departments from Abuja to Lagos had misrepresented the situation.

Onanuga said the movement of the FAAN to Lagos had nothing to do with moving the federal capital, adding that the conspiracy was fueled by 'dishonest, ethnic and regional champions'

"The movement of FAAN, a department of Aviation Ministry to Lagos, where it was based before former minister Hadi Sirika moved it to Abuja during the last administration, does not amount to moving the FCT to Lagos.