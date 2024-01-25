Nigeria: Insecurity - Wike Asks Area Councils to Set Up Vigilante Groups in Abuja

"We have instructed all the area councils to set up vigilante units and we believe that those vigilantes will not be the ones perpetrating the crime. Therefore, they must be profiled to know who these people are. Do we know them? Are they from our communities, so we don't go and say we want to solve problems while we are causing problems for ourselves?"

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on traditional rulers and area council chairmen in the territory to help tackle insecurity in the nation's capital.

Mr Wike made the call during a meeting with the FCT-graded chiefs and area council chairmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

The meeting was convened to discuss the security challenges facing the territory and the government's efforts to control them.

He emphasised that traditional rulers and council chairmen have a crucial role to play in ensuring security in their domain by providing credible information to security agencies.

"Traditional rulers have a role to play in securing their domain. You know those around your domain. If there are faces that you think are not familiar within that axis, it is within your powers to report such faces or call your area council chairman to be able to make a report to security agencies or my office so that actions can be taken," he stated.

Vigilante

Mr Wike instructed the six area councils in the FCT to establish vigilante outfits to support the efforts of the security agencies.

He urged the traditional rulers to ensure that only fit and proper people with no criminal records were enlisted into the vigilante outfits. The police and other security agencies have been directed to itemise all their needs in the fight against insecurity.

"We have instructed all the area councils to set up vigilante units and we believe that those vigilantes will not be the ones perpetrating the crime. Therefore, they must be profiled to know who these people are. Do we know them? Are they from our communities, so we don't go and say we want to solve problems while we are causing problems for ourselves?"

"We must work hard because insecurity is not written on anybody's face. Nobody knows who may be the next victim and that is why we must do everything possible to see that we don't allow our subjects to continue to be victims of these criminals," he stressed.

The FCTA will also provide motorcycles to all the area councils to enable the security agencies to access hard-to-reach locations.

Mr Wike stressed the need for synergy and cooperation among all stakeholders involved in the fight against insecurity in the FCT to ensure that they are on the same page.

He encouraged the council chairmen and traditional rulers to bring to the attention of the government whatever they believed should be done to address the security challenges in the FCT.

The minister also cautioned against politicising the fight against insecurity in the FCT, as well as the spread of misinformation about government activities, especially the demolition of shanties which are known to provide cover for criminals.

Only registered taxis will ply Abuja roads

Mr Wike stated that the FCT Administration is putting structures in place to ensure that only registered taxis painted in FCT colours are allowed to operate in the territory.

The FCTA will also provide bus terminals for various routes in the FCT, which will serve as the operational base for registered buses and taxis in the FCT.

"Very soon, we are going to roll out our buses which will be painted in Abuja colour. In that case, we will not allow taxis that are not painted in Abuja colour to operate here, so that those "one chance" will no longer be there."

"If we have three to four terminals, it will be designed in such a way that these vehicles will go to so, so areas. If you are travelling to so, so area, go to that terminal and those that will operate there are taxis and buses that we have profiled, we know them", he further said.

The Chairman of the FCT Traditional Council and the Onah of Abaji, Adamu Yunusa, commended the efforts of the FCT Administration in addressing the security challenges in the FCT and pledged the support and cooperation of the traditional institution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Yunusa thanked the minister for approving the construction and rehabilitation of roads in the six Area Councils of the FCT, as well as the construction of selected palaces of traditional rulers.

However, he drew the attention of the minister to the issue of the striking staff of the FCT Area Councils, NULGE, as well as teachers in the FCT primary schools.

"You are not new in Abuja and we trust you that you are going to change the story of Abuja by God's grace. Continue with what you are doing and we are backing you," he said.

Mr Wike responded that the issues have been resolved, saying, he met with the NUT and the area councils, where they agreed that the FCTA would offset 40 per cent of the debts owed by the councils, which would be paid every month, while they (councils) would pay the remaining 60%.

"The same thing with NULGE. FCT has taken over 40 per cent, let them pay 60 per cent. In the next three, four months, we would have finished paying and they are all happy," he added.