Nigeria: Education - Foundation Shares Hijab Uniforms, Writing Materials to Kaduna Students

In a determination towards fostering educational inclusivity and equality, The Caleb Danladi Foundation has commenced distribution of free Hijab uniforms and other educational materials to students in Kaduna State.

The foundation, under the visionary leadership of its founder and CEO, Caleb Danladi, distributed the Hijab uniforms to the students of Black and White Secondary School in Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna.

The exercise books and other writing materials were also distributed to pupils at LEA Primary School in Kahir, Kukyer and Government Secondary School (GSS) Kukyer in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The distribution ceremony at Black and White Secondary School in Ungwan Sarki, witnessed the representation of Caleb Danladi Foundation by Bala Umar Babayaro.

The event was marked by a spirit of unity and cultural appreciation, symbolizing the foundation's dedication to recognizing and embracing the diverse religious backgrounds of the students in the community.

According to Caleb Danladi, the initiative reflected the foundation's commitment to creating an educational environment that respects and celebrates the diverse cultural and religious backgrounds of students.

"By providing Hijab uniforms, we aim to ensure that every student feels a sense of belonging and is able to express their identity freely," he said

Hon. Emmanuel Kahir, a representative of Caleb Danladi Foundation, who facilitated the presentation of exercise books and writing materials to the pupils of LEA Primary School and GSS Kukyer, said that "This benevolent gesture aligns with the foundation's core mission of providing quality education to every child, regardless of socio-economic factors".

"Caleb Danladi Foundation understands the pivotal role that education plays in shaping the future, and these donations exemplify its commitment to breaking down barriers hindering access to quality learning."

"The foundation remains resolute in its pursuit of creating an educational environment that encourages inclusivity, cultural understanding, and academic excellence," he said.

Caleb Danladi explained that "the impact of these donations extends beyond the tangible items provided, resonating with the broader vision of empowering young minds and creating an environment where every child can thrive academically.

"As the foundation continues its mission, it aims to inspire positive change and make a lasting impact on the educational journey of students in Kaduna State", he said.