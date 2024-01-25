Nigeria: Plateau Killings - We Remain Neutral, Committed to Protecting Lives, Property - DHQ

** Says video circulating, spreading falsehoods about military personnel

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Thursday that the military remains neutral, focused, professional, and committed to its constitutional role of protecting the lives and property of law-abiding citizens.

DHQ made the disclusure following accusations in a trending video that Wednesday's attack and killing of about 30 people in Mangu LGA of Plateau State and the burning of houses despite the curfew in place were made possible because of collaboration by security agencies.

In a statement, Brigadier Gen Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, denied the allegations made in the video. "We will deal with anybody found disobeying the law without bias or prejudice.

While calling "on the public to support the ongoing military operations aimed at decimating non-state actors operating in these troubled areas of the state," it said, "We will not be distracted by baseless accusations and remain steadfast in our commitment to restoring peace and security.

The statement reads, "The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to a malicious video made by the Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Mangu Chapter, Reverend Timothy Daluk.

"The video has been circulating in the media, aiming to malign military personnel deployed to address the security challenges in the Mangu general area.

"The video made baseless and untrue accusations, claiming that the military is biased and supports a particular group against others.

"We categorically state that these accusations hold no truth, are malicious, and lack any reasonable foundation.

"It is important to recall that on January 23, 2024, there was a breach of security in the Mangu municipal area, resulting in the Government of Plateau State declaring a 24-hour curfew.

"Troops of Operation Safe Haven were reinforced in Mangu to enforce the curfew and bring the situation under control, thereby preventing its spread to other areas.

"The troops have carried out their duties professionally and in accordance with the rules of engagement.

"They have successfully arrested criminals involved in looting and burning properties, as well as recovered weapons.

"It is deeply disturbing that a religious leader, who is expected to demonstrate high levels of moral judgement and truthfulness, has resorted to spreading falsehoods about the military and its personnel.

"We strongly caution individuals involved in making malicious comments against the military to cease such.

"Henceforth, any person found spreading falsehoods will face constitutional redress, regardless of their status in society.

"We sincerely appreciate the law-abiding citizens' support and cooperation and assure the public of our unwavering dedication to preserving peace and security in the country."

Vanguard News